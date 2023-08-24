WFI membership suspension: It happened due to an attempt to protect Brij Bhushan, says DCW chief

New Delhi, Aug 24 After the United World Wrestling (UWW) indefinitely suspended the membership of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said that it happened due to an attempt to protect Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing grapplers.

“World Wrestling has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Due to an attempt to protect an alleged sexual offender, now the Tricolor flag of India will not fly abroad, and the national anthem will not play. What could be a greater insult to the country? The choice was between the country and Brij Bhushan, and you chose Brij Bhushan,” Maliwal wrote on X.

The Delhi Police’s charge sheet running over 1,000 pages was filed before the court for the offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against former WFI chief Singh.

In the FIR registered at Connaught Place police station, it has been alleged by the six adult grapplers that Singh allegedly attempted to coerce one athlete into sexual acts by offering to provide her with “supplements”, invited another wrestler to his bed and hugging her, as well as assaulting and inappropriately touching other athletes.

