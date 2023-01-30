"What Godse ideology snatched from J-K ..." Mehbooba Mufti says nation sees ray of hope in Rahul Gandhi

People Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that the nation can see a ray of hope in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul, you said you've come to Kashmir-your home. It's your home. I hope what the Godse ideology snatched from J-K and from this nation, Gandhi will restore it. Gandhi ji said he can see a ray of hope in J-K. Today, the nation can see a ray of hope in Rahul Gandhi," Mehbooba said in her brief address to the foot marchers of the Gandhi-led Bharat Jodfo Yatra.

The curtains have come down on Rahul Gandhi's yatra on Monday with a closing ceremony at the party headquarters in Sher-e-Kashmir.

The yatra which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 last year, culminated here today.

At the culmination event, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted the National flag in Srinagar at the party office in Srinagar.

The Tricolour was hoisted in the presence of party MP Rahul Gandhi who was donning a white T-shirt and a sleeveless jacket amid a fresh snowfall in the city.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was also present there hailed Rahul Gandhi for 'successfully' completing the yatra.

"My brother walked for 4-5 months from Kanniyakumari. Wherever they went, people came out for them. Why? Because there still remains a passion in this country-for the county, for this land, for its diversity that resides in the hearts of all Indians," she said.

Talking about the yatra's last leg which was in the union territory, Priyanka said, "When my brother was coming to Kashmir, he sent a message to my mother and me. He said he has a unique feeling of going home. He said his family members are waiting for him. They come and hug him with tears in their eyes and their pain and emotions are entering his own heart," the Congress leader further said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor