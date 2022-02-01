What was said may be important but what wasn't said is more important: Pilot on Budget

Jaipur, Feb 1 Speaking on the union budget 2022 at the Rajasthan PCC headquarters, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that what was said in the budget may be important but what it did not say is more important.

"Government of India's 7-year term is over, but there is no account of the last 7 years with the government and they are still talking about the next 25 years," he added.

"While there is not even a word spoken about the poor and the unemployed, the fiscal deficit too has gone up to 6.8 per cent. The Prime Minister had announced about the Eastern Canal project and hence we were expecting this scheme being announced as a national plan, but no announcement was made about it," he added.

He said that the government should have given a budget which could have helped the middle class and shopkeepers who were affected by the COVID wave.

Pilot also spoke on cryptocurrency and said that the law on cryptocurrency could not come and what came was 30 pc tax on it which looks like a hypothetical announcement.

Overall, the BJP lost one more chance. Had they wanted, they could have helped the people. It's clear now that the Congress will form the governments in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur. Even in UP, the Congress graph is going up and that's why over a dozen BJP MLAs have left the saffron party, he claimed.

