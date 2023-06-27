"What will happen to the culture and tradition of tribal people...?": Chhattisgarh CM Baghel hits out at PM Modi over UCC

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 27 : Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comment on Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghe raised concerns about the impact of its implementation on tribal culture and traditions.

During a media interaction in Raipur on Tuesday, the Chief Minister questioned why the focus is solely on Hindu-Muslim dynamics and urged for consideration of the tribal population in Chhattisgarh.

The CM said "Why do you (referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi) think only about Hindu-Muslim? We have a tribal population in Chhattisgarh, they have rules as per their tradition. What will happen to the culture and tradition of tribal people if UCC is implemented?"

There are many castes and they have different traditions, which got recognition in the Constitution as well, we have to consider all those things, pointed CM Baghel.

The country comprises of different castes, religions and provinces, said the CM and termed the nation as a bouquet.

On being asked about the BJP distributing a poster carrying achievements of nine years as well as a picture of 'Chhattisgarh Mahtari', CM Baghel replied that the BJP protested the installation of Chhattisgarh Mahtari's statue at the collectorate campus.

Adopting the culture and tradition of Chhattisgarh is the only option left for them and if they are doing this is good. Earlier, former chief minister Raman Singh never posted about local festivals but now he is posting about all the festivals, Baghel added.

Bhupesh Baghel responded strongly to the BJP's criticism of the opposition meeting, asserting that "whether they are taking photos, having meetings, or engaged in other activities, it should not concern or bother the BJP".

Baghel interpreted the BJP's reaction as a sign that the opposition's actions have hit the mark, causing restlessness and anxiety among BJP leaders.

"It means that the arrow has hit the right target and BJP leaders are getting restless and anxious because of the Opposition meeting in Patna."

Batting for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the country cannot be run with "two laws" when the Constitution of India talks about equality for all. He asked how different rules could apply to different family members.

"Will a family function if there are two different sets of rules for people? Then how will a country run? Our Constitution too guarantees equal rights to all people," PM Modi said in Bhopal today while addressing party workers under the BJP's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign.

The Prime Minister further said that people are being instigated in the name of the Uniform Civil Code.

He said that appeasement politics had left many people behind, including the Pasmanda Muslims.

"Pasmanda Muslims have become a victim of politics. Some people are using the politics of appeasement to break the country. The BJP cadre should go and explain this to the Muslims and educate them so that they do not fall victim to such politics" PM Modi said.

"If they were really supportive of Muslims the Muslim brothers would not be poor or deprived...Supreme Court has also asked for the implementation of the UCC. But these people are hungry only for vote bank," Modi said accusing the Opposition in the country of employing vote-bank politics of appeasement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor