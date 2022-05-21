'When big tree falls..': Adhir's Twitter account hacked, complaint lodged

New Delhi, May 21 Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police saying that his Twitter account has been hacked by some wrong doers.

Earlier in the day, Chowdhury's Twitter account stirred a major controversy after a remembrance message quoting former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's infamous quote, "When a big tree falls, earth gets shaken up," was posted from his Twitter account on the 31st death anniversary of the late PM.

Chowdhury was quick to deny it and immediately deleted the tweet. "The tweet against my name in the Twitter account has nothing to do with my own observation. A malicious campaign is propagated by those forces inimical to me," he wrote on Twitter.

In his complaint to the police, the Congress leader said an unscrupulous, biased, and a content tainted with absolute malafide was posted on his Twitter account when he was busy with the party program on the dais and did not carry his mobile phone.

"The content posted smacks of malice and I believe that my Twitter account had been hacked by some wrong doers, for the reason best known to them," the law-maker's complaint read.

He also demanded immediate cognizance of the complaint and appropriate action of the alleged Cyber Crime.

Rajiv Gandhi's oblique remark When a big tree falls, earth gets shaken up came after the gut-wrenching anti-Sikh riots in Delhi in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Political rivals have since then unequivocally criticized this statement and said that it seemed Rajiv Gandhi justified the killings of thousands of Sikhs on the streets of the national capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor