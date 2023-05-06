Where's Bommai, RaGa asks Modi, as he goes after PM's jugular

By M.K. Ashoka

Bengaluru, May 6 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has surprised many with his aggressive back-to-back campaigns ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka. His sharp attack on Narendra Modi, some say, has "compelled the Prime Minister to change his discourse".



Gandhi recently took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi saying he speaks only about himself and "never ever takes the name local BJP leaders as if they do not exist". And soon, Modi was seen acknowledging the contributions of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in his speeches.

The Congress leader's aggressive allegations about humiliation of Lingayat leadership, and his claims that the BJP is going against the ideology of Basavanna, who is revered by Lingayats, sent the saffron party scurrying for cover. Gandhi's constant attack on Prime Minister Modi for his alleged links with chosen top industrialists, especially Adani, has too created an impact.

When BJP leaders ridiculed the practicality of implementing five guarantee schemes which are Congress' USP for Karnataka elections, Gandhi's proclamation that he would give money to the poor, taking it from the industrialists, struck a chord with voters.

Additionally, the Congress leader has also proclaimed that the party's key agendas free bus travel for women; Rs 3,000 for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders for two years; 10 kg of free rice for every member of BPL family; Rs 2,000 allowance for every woman head of the family and free 200 units of electricity would be implemented in the first cabinet meeting after Congress government assumes power in the state.

The assurances have attracted masses especially rural ones towards the Congress.

The BJP is struggling to counter the freebies announced by the grand old party, however, Prime Minister Modi has launched counter-attacks arguing that the Congress has "not fulfilled any of similar promises in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and other states".

General Secretary Media and Communications, and National Social Media Coordinator of Congress, Lavanya Ballal Jain told : "Karnataka election is crucial for all the parties for multiple reasons. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi are covering 180 assembly constituencies out of 224 seats... Their aggressive campaigning has put the BJP on the back foot."

Jain said that the BJP is "scrambling around to come up with newer and newer fake news and lies every day, but the people have realised what the truth is. If you look at the communications of all the three Congress leaders who are campaigning extensively, they are busting every lie that BJP is coming out with."

On the other hand, BJP leader and former MLC Captain Ganesh Karnik said: "Wherever in this country Rahul Gandhi has involved himself in election campaigns, the Congress has seen its debacle. I don't like to criticise him, but the very fact that he has not spent much time in any of the recently held states, nor has he given much time for Karnataka, means he is least influential as far as electoral outcome is concerned for Congress."

"This is a fact... Earlier wherever he had gone, it was minus for Congress. Practically they have avoided using Rahul Gandhi in a big way for campaigning," Karnik added.

