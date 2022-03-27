Whether I lose my govt or life, I will never forgive these corrupt leaders: Imran Khan

Islamabad, March 27 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called out the "corrupt" opposition leaders and said that whether he loses his government or his life, he will never forgive them.

He was speaking at one of the "biggest" rallies in his party's history at the Parade Ground in Islamabad as the Opposition has geared up to oust him from office through the no-confidence motion, the voting for which is scheduled to take place on Monday, Geo News reported.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Imran Khan called out their "corruption" and said that those robbers continued saving each other by using the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for the last 30 years.

"These three rats (opposition bigwigs) have been looting the country for three decades and these three have been trying to destabilise my government from day one," he said.

Imran Khan said that it was because of former President, General Pervez Musharraf that "these corrupt politic got away with their wrongdoings through the NRO".

"Musharraf pushed the country into turmoil by giving NROs to these corrupt leaders just to save his own government," he said. "Whether I lose my government or my life, I am never going to forgive them."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor