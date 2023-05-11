Whip of CM Eknath Shinde faction declines comment on SC verdict

Mumbai, May 11 Soon after the Supreme Court's verdict with its tough observations, the ruling Shiv Sena on Thursday was at a loss for words.

Bharat Gogawale, the Whip of Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that he would first read the entire SC judgement before commenting.

On a specific query to his status, Gogawale said that the SC has only made an observation of his appointment as Whip, it's not the judgement.

Earlier, the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) hailed the SC verdict and its stamp of approval on Sunil Prabhu as the party Whip.

Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that this means that the Whip of the Shinde faction (Bharat Gogawale) is also illegal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor