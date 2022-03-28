WHO resumes support programme in Afghanistan

Kabul, March 28 The World Health Organization (WHO) said it has resumed its first capacity-building training programme since the fall of Kabul last August, to support and improve the provision of health services in the war-torn nation.

"We are trying to continue the services that already existed, and secondly to improve the quality of those programs…we are currently in an emergency situation, because in an emergency we can continue the minimum services," TOLO News quoted Ahmad Wali Rasekh, in charge of the programme, as saying.

According to the WHO, the programme will continue for three days to create good governance, greater transparency and coordination between the various health institutions with the participation of health officials from 34 provinces.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, donors found it impossible to provide financing through the new regime, and major funding was withdrawn.

Previously funded by the World Bank, the European Commission, and USAID, there are now serious challenges to continuing these vital primary health care services.

Afghans were also suffering due to a recent drought that has affected crops and livestock.

This, combined with rising food prices and the collapse of public services, have led to acute food insecurity for nearly 19 million people, according to the WHO.

