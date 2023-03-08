"Why are allies Congress, DMK divided on Sisodia's arrest?" Annamalai

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister MK Stalin for extending support to AAP leader Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the CBI, while also asking if allies DMK and Congress stand "divided" on the Delhi excise policy case.

Annamalai said that the Congress terms the Delhi excise policy as a "big scam" while its ally in Tamil Nadu, DMK stands in support of the "tainted AAP Minister of Delhi".

"Following DMK MP Thiru TR Baalu, TN CM Thiru @mkstalin has also spoken in support of Scam tainted AAP Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. According to the Congress party, this is a "Big Scam". Pity that TN CM thinks otherwise," the state BJP chief tweeted.

He asked if the reason behind extending support to Sisodia and other Opposition parties is to ensure their support when the probe agencies "knock their door" for the "embezzlement of public money".

"Not sure why the Delhi Liquor Scam is sending shivers down the spine of DMK. And why are the allies, Congress & DMK, standing divided in this? Is the DMK afraid that law enforcement agencies would knock at their door on similar misuse of TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation)?" Annamalai tweeted.

"Or is the DMK staging this fake cry to ensure the support of Scam tainted parties when Law enforcement agencies would question DMK for the embezzlement of public money & assets?" he added.

The state BJP chief alleged that DMK "which seeded corruption in TN" would go to "any length" to stand for the people of "similar reputations".

"Corrupt politicians make the rest look bad. DMK, a party which seeded corruption in TN & has shown remarkable consistency in looting people in the last five decades, will go to any length to support people of similar reputations across the country," Annamalai tweeted.

Stalin on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Sisodia's arrest alleging that his arrest will be remembered as the "Black Day in the BJP regime at the Union".

"I would like to remind you that misuse of investigating agencies and constitutional offices including that of office of Governor can never strengthen the vibrant democracy in India and the day of arrest of Thiru Manish Sisodia and terrorising the due process of law will be remembered as the Black Day in the BJP regime at the Union," the letter to the Prime Minister read.

"I hope that you will agree that different ideologies and several political parties are the heartbeat of Indian Democracy. In the same stretch, the rule of law and personal liberty are the cornerstones of our criminal justice system. While it is so, I am saddened and disappointed to note that Manish Sisodia, the elected Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi has been arrested on trumped up allegations and made to undergo all pain and pressure depriving the constitutional guarantee of Personal Liberty," it added.

Meanwhile, Sisodia was arrested on February 26 in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent him to Judicial Custody till March 20.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor