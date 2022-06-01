Why Cong govt couldn't be repeated in R'than: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, June 1 Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday, in a veiled attack on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot questioned why the Congress-led government could not be repeated in Rajasthan while it could be done in Delhi, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and other states.

"Even when (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi was not there (in the Centre), the Congress government could not be repeated. We have to accept the fact that once we were left with only 50 MLAs, and next time, we were left with 21 MLAs. What is the reason that people give majority of votes to our party but then next time, we are unable to repeat the government in Rajasthan?" the Congress leader said while interacting with the mediapersons before the start of a two-day party workshop.

"This is the atmosphere that has been created after the arrival of PM Modi (at Centre). Even before this, we were not able to repeat the government. We will also discuss these reasons. In the workshop, we will also take a resolution on how to fight the elections with solidarity and how the Congress government can be repeated."

