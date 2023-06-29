"Why shouldn't Veer Savarkar be taught to children?" asks Madhya Pradesh CM

Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 29 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday asked what was the problem in teaching children about Veer Savarkar.

On Thursday, CM Chouhan visited the Morena district to attend various programs. After the program, he spoke to reporters.

"Why shouldn't Veer Savarkar be taught to children? What is the problem with this? He sacrificed everything for the country. He was a true patriot," said CM Chouhan.

He also spoke about programs to be launched in the state.

"We focus on 'skilled manpower'. We will send our children to learn how to work. In return, we will give Rs 8,000 per month to those who have done Industrial Training courses. So that they can keep earning their livelihood along with the learning process", said CM Chouhan.

