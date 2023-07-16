"Will answer all questions raised by opposition in Monsoon session": Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar    

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that all questions raised by the opposition will be answered by the government in the Monsoon session of the State assembly.

While addressing the joint press conference alongside Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar said,"We will answer all the questions which will come from opposition side in this monsoon session. We will solve Maharashtra people's problem."

He further stated that issues of farmers will be important in the Monsoon session which is set to begin from tomorrow.

"As like Deputy CM Fadnavis said monsoon not came like we were expecting. We will work on it. Farmer's issues will be important in Monsoon session," he said.

As Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra legislature will begin from Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that government will not misuse its current position in the State Assembly even though the numbers of the alliance have increased in the House.

His statement comes after the political dynamics of the state has changed dramatically in wake of the reduced strength of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi following rebellion by Ajit Pawar along with 8 MLAs who joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government. Spanning three weeks, from July 17 to August 4, the session will take place at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex in Nariman Point, Mumbai.

Devendra Fadnavis said that the Eknath Shinde government will address all issues related to the welfare of the people which will be raised by the opposition.

Earlier today a tea party was organized at the Sahyadri State Guest House in Mumbai on the eve of the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday.

The tea party was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar alongside other party leaders.

In a major Cabinet expansion in the Eknath Shinde-led government soon after the inclusion of nine MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), new Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has been entrusted with finance and planning ministries.

Earlier on July 2, Ajit Pawar split the NCP down the middle as he joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra along with 8 senior MLAs and took oath as the state's deputy chief minister for the fifth time.

