Will Anubrata Mondal again use medical report to dodge CBI summons?

Kolkata, June 3 The two teams of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which are conducting parallel probes into the cattle and coal smuggling cases as well the post-poll violence in West Bengal, doubt that Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, who is a suspect in both the cases, will again use medical prescriptions to avoid future summons for interrogation.

Doubts on this count are doing the rounds as after being grilled by CBI sleuths for six hours on Thursday in the post-poll violence case, Mondal on Friday afternoon went for a through medical check-up at the Woodburn Ward of state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital.

Incidentally, it was the prescription of SSKM which Mondal, Trinamool Congress' Birbhum district president, had used since the beginning as a shield to avoid CBI summons.

There is a relating factor that has made the doubts of the CBI sleuths stronger. After avoiding seven summons by the CBI in the cattle and coal smuggling cases using the SSKM prescription as a shied, Mondal made his first appearance at CBI's Nizam Palace office on May 19.

But immediately after the grilling process was over, he rushed to same Woodburn Ward and went for a thorough medical check-up. After that he again started avoiding CBI summons on medical grounds till he appeared again at CBI's Salt Lake office on Thursday.

Now CBI sources have said that his rushing to the SSKM immediately after each interrogation has a pattern, which is making the doubts stronger about the possibility of Mondal avoiding future summons by the CBI.

As per the latest information available, after the medical check-up of Mondal on Friday, the medical team has advised him to take precautions because of aggravation of his Haemorrhoids and other related problems.

"We are keeping a close watch on the activities of Mondal. We are regularly updating our higher officials on this count," said a CBI officer, who did not wish to be named.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor