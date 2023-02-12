"Will fulfil all duties": BJP MP Shiv Pratap Shukla on becoming new HP Guv

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Shiv Pratap Shukla expressed his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for appointing him as the new governor of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Pratap Shukla said, "I would like to thank the President, Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the Union Home Minister for giving me this responsibility under their leadership. Whatever responsibility will be assigned to me, I will try to fulfil all and give my hundred per cent during my work tenure."

"I would definitely like to thank all my supporters and well-wishers who gathered at the residence to thank me for this. They all welcomed me with flowers, garlands and sweets and I am delighted," he added.

Shiv Pratap Shukla was appointed as the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Shiv Pratap Shukla will be the 29th Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Shiv Pratap Shukla is a resident of Rudrapur in the Gorakhpur district of UP. He was the former Finance Minister of India and has been a four-time MLA, three-time Union Minister and a member of the Rajya Sabha. Shukla started his political journey with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and saw many ups and downs during his political career.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday announced the names for appointment on the post of 12 Governors for states and one Lieutenant Governor in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that President Droupadi Murmu had accepted the resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra and Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.

Ramesh Bais, the Governor of Jharkhand has now been appointed as Governor of Maharashtra, while, Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), who is the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh has been appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.The statement also informed that Justice (Retd.) S Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Let Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) has been appointed as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim, CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand, Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam, the statement read.

In addition to these, several Governors have been given charge of different states.

"Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh has now been appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, the Governor of Chhattisgarh has been appointed as Governor of Manipur. La Ganesan, the Governor of Manipur has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland. Phagu Chauhan, the Governor of Bihar has now been appointed as Governor of Meghalaya, and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh has now been appointed as Governor of Bihar, the release added.

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

