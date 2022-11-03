Will intervene if CM's office is involved in gold smuggling: Kerala Guv

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3 Hours after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attacked Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan while addressing his party supporters, the latter hit back and said that he will intervene if the Chief Minister's office is 'involved in gold smuggling'.

Vijayan on Wednesday had said that Khan was behaving in such a manner as if he was running a parallel government. The CM asked Khan to behave and reminded him that "this was Kerala and he does not have the powers also".

The governor said, "The people of Kerala are now speaking about gold smuggling and the role of the chief minister's office in it. What was the role of Sivasankar and why was he removed. Also, when under qualified and unqualified people are appointed in universities, I will intervene," slammed Khan, while speaking to the media in Delhi.

"My duty is to uphold the rule of law and it will be done," added Khan.

Khan then threw a challenge to Vijayan and said he will resign if anyone with the RSS background was appointed by him, and asked, "will the Chief Minister resign if it's proved otherwise".

Khan said even when the last date for vice chancellors to reply ends on Thursday, if any of them wishes to come and meet him, they can do so till November 7.

"Since there is time till 7th November, it means I will wait till then as I need time to study their replies," said Khan.

Khan also gave a dressing-down to the media in Kerala. "Why is that the media is afraid to ask questions to the chief minister, but to me the media appears to have no fear of asking questions. I will not reply to questions asked by the cadre media as they are more committed to serve party interests," said Khan.

