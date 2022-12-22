Will not allow this platform to be misused: RS Chairman

New Delhi, Dec 22 Amid heated exchanges in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he will not allow the platform to be misused.

He said he has enormous respect for all the members, "I would urge the LoP to go through every notice."

Many times he requested the Leader of the Opposition to prevail on the members to take their seat.

He said, "What kind of performance we are exhibiting outside." The agitated opposition members raised the slogan, "we want discussion".

The uproar resulted after the notices under rule 267 of the opposition members on the issue of Chinese transgressions were rejected by the chairman.

Earlier, the opposition floor leaders met in the morning and decided to press for a discussion in the House on the China issue. The opposition has alleged that the government was hiding something and running away from debate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor