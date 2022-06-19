'Will not share dais with Kerala CM', says Cong leader

Thiruvananthapuram, June 19 Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency, K. Muraleedharan said that the Congress will not share dais with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is a tainted person. He was speaking to reporters here on Sunday.

The former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president who is also son of the late Kerala Chief Minister, K. Karunakaran said that an investigation against the Chief Minister must be initiated by the central agencies under the supervision of the Kerala High Court in gold smuggling case. He said that the Kerala BJP and CPI-M are hand in glove in scuttling the case.

K. Muraleedharan called upon the central agencies to conduct a proper investigation on the revelations by the gold smuggling case accused, Swapna Suresh against the Chief Minister and his family including his wife and daughter.

The Congress is spearheading major agitation against the Chief Minister and the streets of Kerala have turned into a war zone with the police and Youth Congress activists fighting it out on the streets. The Youth Congress has been demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister based on the revelations of Swapna Suresh.

