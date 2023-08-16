Will Rahul move back to 12 Tughlaq Lane or opt for 7 Safdarjung Lane

New Delhi, Aug 16 Besides 12 Tughlaq Lane, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also looking for another option for his residence, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had vacated his official residence of 12 Tughlaq Lane after his disqualification as a MP earlier this year, was allotted the same residence once a stay on his conviction was given by the Supreme Court on August 4.

The Estate Office had asked Rahul Gandhi to reply within eight days if he wants the same house or not.

However, Rahul Gandhi has seen one more bungalow in the national capital.

He, along with his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited 7 Safdarjung Lane house in the Lutyen's zone.

However, it is yet not clear if he has decided to shift to the 7 Safdarjung Lane or will keep the same 12 Tugglaq Lane residence.

The 7 Safdarjung Lane House was allotted to the legal heirs of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Gaekwad were allotted the house in the year 1980 in his capacity as a Member of Parliament.

The Maharaja remained the MP till November 27, 1989, and the allotment was canceled on December 27, 1989.

The Delhi High Court in October last year had upheld the 2001 eviction order passed against the heirs of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Gaekwad (Now Deceased) for Safdarjung Lane Bungalow in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi had vacated his residence on April 22, a month after the Surat court convicted him in a 2019 Modi surname remarks defamation case.

He had then shifted to the house of his mother and former party chief Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath.

