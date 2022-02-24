Will set wrong precedent, not good for Rajasthan, says BJP MLA on iPhones to legislators

After iPhone 13 was gifted to all the 200 MLAs of the Rajasthan Assembly after the presentation of the Budget, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday said that it would set a wrong precedent which is not good for the state, adding that all the BJP MLAs would return the phone.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government had gifted all its MLAs iPhone 13 after the presentation of the Budget in the Assembly.

Speaking to ANI, Kataria said, "I think there was no need for it. Normally when the budget is presented, a bag or a briefcase is given. It is for the first time they have tried to oblige the MLAs like this. We all have phones, there is not a single MLA who does not have a phone. With them giving iPhones, a wrong custom would kickstart in Rajasthan which is not good for the state. I will return it. All the MLAs of the BJP will return the phone."

Earlier, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia, in a tweet, said that the party's MLAs will return their iPhones.

"After discussion with Gulab Kataria Ji and Rajendra Ji and other legislators, it has been decided that all the BJP Rajasthan MLAs will return the iPhone given by the Congress government keeping in view the financial burden on the state government."

Last year, the MLAs were presented iPads along with a copy of the budget.

Usually, the MLAs are given a copy of the budget in a briefcase, but this time, they were presented with a leather briefcase with iPhone 13 inside, along with a copy of the budget.

( With inputs from ANI )

