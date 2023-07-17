Will take firm decision on 'anti-farmer' agricultural laws implemented by BJP: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, July 17 Karnataka's Congress government on Monday announced that it is all set to take a firm decision on the "anti-farmer" agricultural laws implemented by the previous BJP government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government will take decisions, keeping the farmers' interest in view. He made the assurance to a farmers delegation led by legislators B.R Patil and Darshan Puttannaiah who met him here on Monday.

The Land Reforms Act has been discussed and a clear decision will be taken within the next session and there was a discussion in the House on Monday about the amendment of the APMC Act, he said.

He said that a separate meeting will be held to discuss the problems of farmers in detail.

Patil said that some issues which have been left out of the budget should be discussed and the APMC Act amended by the government needs to be discussed.

Welcoming the implementation of five guarantees and amendment of the APMC Act, the delegation said that some issues need discussion. Their memo said that the amendment to the Land Reforms Act should be withdrawn as soon as possible and opined that the amendment should be farmer-centric, and the ban on cattle slaughter should also be withdrawn.

The Agricultural Price Commission should be given a legislative form and a revolving fund should be provided. They said that they oppose the Central government's politicisation of the ration system by not giving rice and suggested that farmers can directly be engaged to provide food grains to the PDS.

The farmers also requested that the government should protect the interests of the farmers.

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, Horticulture Minister S.S.Mallikarjun and farmer leaders were present in the meeting.

