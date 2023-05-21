Will win all Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami after BJP State Working Committee meeting

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 21 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, lauding the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win all five Lok Sabha seats in the state in the next year's general elections.

"PM Modi has done unprecedented work in the last nine years. We will win all the five Lok Sabha seats from here and send them with more votes," said Dhami after the BJP State Working Committee meeting held on Saturday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in Bharatiya Janata Party BJP's State Working Committee meeting in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The meeting held at the Survey Auditorium in Dehradun's Hathibarkala was called for discussions regarding the state's Lok Sabha elections. Uttarakhand has five Lok Sabha seats.

The countrywide Mass Contact Campaign, which will start on May 30, was also discussed at the conference.

