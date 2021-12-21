Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following the Opposition's uproar in the House.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm.

Soon after starting the business on Tuesday, DMK MPs raised the issue of abolishing the NEET exam in Lok Sabha.

On Monday, the Lower House of the Parliament was adjourned after passing 'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' amid the Opposition's ruckus.

Since the beginning of the Winter Session on November 29, both the Houses of the Parliament witnessed continuous disruptions by the Opposition's ruckus over several issues including the rthe suspension of 12 MPs, the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and others.

The winter session is likely to culminate on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor