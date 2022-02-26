With debt of Rs 2.82L cr, incoming govt faces daunting task in Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 26 With a whopping public debt of Rs 2.82 lakh crore, the incoming government in one of the most fiscally stressed states, Punjab will be faced with the daunting task to usher in much-needed economic reforms as a major component of government earning and borrowing is meant for servicing debt rather than capital expenditure.

Twenty per cent of the annual budget is being spent only to pay the interest on the loans.

As per the latest findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the state's financial crisis is set to worsen with the debt likely to reach Rs 3.73 lakh crore by 2024-25.

Government officials told that the state's debt has increased by Rs 1 lakh crore in the past five years under the current Congress government now led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, largely owing to populism.

When this government took over the reins in 2017, it got the legacy of a Rs 2.08 lakh crore debt left by the decade-long rule of the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP in the state.

An official familiar with the matter told that political compulsions and populist announcements have been taking a huge toll on the state's finances and this may surge the debt beyond the projected Rs 2.82 lakh crore.

Finance Minister Manpreet Badal in his last budget speech for this fiscal projected the total revenue receipts at Rs 95,257 crore. However, the state has never managed to achieve more than 80 per cent of its revenue target.

Also approximately 40 per cent of the state's total estimated revenue receipts of Rs 95,257 crore for the current fiscal would go into debt servicing.

As per the budget estimates of an outlay of Rs 168,015 crore for 2021-22, the outstanding debt is likely to be Rs 273,703 crore in 2021-22, which is 45 per cent of the GSDP.

The total outstanding debt of the state as on March 31 is projected at Rs 252,880 crore, which is 42 per cent of the GSDP for 2020-21 and the outstanding debt is likely to be Rs 273,703 crore in 2021-22, which is 45 per cent of the GSDP.

Besides a major component of earnings and market borrowings go into debt servicing, the revenue goes into unproductive expenditure like disbursement of salaries, pensions and power subsidies for the farmers.

Also, say officials, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a significant deterioration in public finances, adding to pre-existing strains. Also businesses in the state are reeling because of a sluggish economy and poor liquidity.

