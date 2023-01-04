Woman cop harassment case: DMK youth leaders arrested

Chennai, Jan 4 The case related to the sexual harassment of a woman police constable in Chennai wherein she was assaulted allegedly by two youth functionaries of DMK, Praveen and Ekambaran, has taken a turn after the two were arrested.

The two were arrested late Tuesday night. This came after the Tamil Nadu Police informed the media persons that the woman constable had withdrawn her complaint. DMK in a media communique said that the two youths were expelled from the party.

On December 31 in a public function at Virugambakkam, Chennai to mark the 100th birthday celebrations of DMK leader, K. Anbhazhagan two DMK youth functionaries had sexually abused a woman police constable who was on official duty looking after the security of the event. Media had reported that when the police tried to take the two youths into custody, the DMK men objected to it and prevented their arrest.

The DMK senior leaders, including party deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and the state health minister Ma Subramanian were present on the stage while the issue had taken place.

The Chennai Police had earlier maintained that on watching the CCTV visuals it was found that it was accidental body contact and there was no sexual harassment. The police had also stated that the woman police woman had withdrawn the complaint. However, after extensive media reports, the top police officials intervened in the matter and directed to arrest the two DMK leaders.

The DMK has, however, claimed that the party expelled the two youths on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor