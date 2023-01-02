Woman's death: Delhi LG seeks action as per law, relief for victim's kin

New Delhi, Jan 2 After the shocking incident of a 20-year-old woman dying after being dragged quite a distance in Sultanpuri area on the outskirts of the capital, Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena took stock of the developments in a meeting with Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday.

According to a Raj Niwas source, Saxena reiterated his direction to the Police Commissioner that every angle and aspect of the case be looked into and the strictest possible sections of the IPC be invoked against the accused, who are already in custody.

The source said that the LG also asked officers in the morning to ascertain if anyone in the victim's family could be provided with a government job.

In his meeting with the Police Commissioner, the LG also asked him to ascertain whether there was any lapse on part of the police and directed that if so, responsibility be fixed for any lapse or laxity on part of the police.

"The LG, who is keeping a tab on the situation on a 'real time basis', has also asked the authorities to keep him abreast of the autopsy report and its corroboration with the findings of the police investigation," said the source.

Saxena has instructed the Police Commissioner to strictly ensure that the accused are treated as per law, irrespective of their socio-economic standing or political affiliations.

The LG has also requested to all to not politicise this unfortunate incident and refrain from "insensitive and opportunistic scavenging", said the source.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor