Womb to tomb: From Annadurai's time, TN has been a 'free economy'

By IANS | Published: August 21, 2022 10:09 AM 2022-08-21T10:09:04+5:30 2022-08-21T10:30:28+5:30

Chennai, Aug 21 It may not be wrong to say that Tamil Nadu has a 'free economy. From ...

Womb to tomb: From Annadurai's time, TN has been a 'free economy' | Womb to tomb: From Annadurai's time, TN has been a 'free economy'

Womb to tomb: From Annadurai's time, TN has been a 'free economy'

Next

Chennai, Aug 21 It may not be wrong to say that Tamil Nadu has a 'free economy.

From womb-to-tomb, there is something free.

Competitive populism has been touching new heights in the state that started the freebie culture in late 1967 with the introduction of 'three measures'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app