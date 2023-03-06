Women are pillars of society: Himachal CM

Shimla, March 6 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said women are the pillars of the society, and when they are empowered, the whole world is empowered.

Presiding over the International Women's Day state-level function here organised by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, several series of awareness programmes were organised all over the state from March 1 to 8 to apprise the women on issues like domestic violence, drug abuse, etc.

The Department has also organised programmes to highlight the social, economic, cultural and political achievement of women.

While extending greetings on International Women's Day, the Chief Minister said the equality of women matters the most.

"Today, the women are equally contributing as their male counterparts and they need to be supported as with the collective efforts of all we can achieve the unachievable."

"Women have made a remarkable contribution in giving direction to society and the civilisations can only progress when women are equally equated with men and given due respect," said Sukhu.

No society can progress without the contribution of women as they play an important role as a mother, daughter, wife and sister and contribute immensely in shaping society, he said.

The Chief Minister announced to increase the amount of Himachal Pradesh Mahila Vikas Protsahan Puraskar from Rs 21,000 to Rs 1 lakh and district-level awards from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000.

