Women outnumber male voters in Manipur, but hard to find them among candidates in the fray

Imphal, Feb 20 Women are nearly 52 per cent of the total of 20,48,169 electorates eligible to cast their votes in the two phases Manipur assembly elections, but only 6.42 per cent women candidates of the total of 265 contenders got scope to try their electoral fate.

Like all previous elections, 10,57,336 women voters outnumbered the male electorate of 9,90,627 in the current 12th Manipur assembly elections to be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. There are 206 third gender voters.

In sharp contrast to the voters' lists, only 17 women

