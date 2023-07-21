Women paraded naked : Manipur court sends 4 accused to 11 days police custody

Imphal, July 21 A local court in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Friday sent the four accused arrested in connection with the parading of two naked women in Kangpokpi district on May 4, to police custody for 11 days to facilitate the police investigate the horrendous crime.

Officials in Imphal said that on the plea of the investigation officer of the case, the judicial magistrate first class in Thoubal sent the four to police custody till July 31.

The accused were produced before the court through video conferencing.

Meanwhile, an irate mob on Friday set ablaze the house of absconding suspect L. Kabichandra, 20, at Wangjing area in Thoubal.

Kabichandra, who has gone into hiding since Thursday, is among the mob seen in the video of the shocking incident that went viral in social media on Wednesday.

A mob of women burnt down the house of the main accused Huirem Herodas Singh (Meitei) at Yairipok village in Thoubal district late on Thursday evening, police said on Friday.

The Manipur Police said that four accused, including Singh (Meitei), have been arrested in connection with the shocking case of women disrobed and paraded.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who also holds the home portfolio, told the media that interrogation of the arrested persons is being conducted by senior police officials and at this juncture, he would not be able to disclose the details.

“The state Police is making all out efforts to arrest the remaining culprits at the earliest. Raids are continuing,” the Manipur Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, state Director General of Police Rajiv Singh told the media that the women victims are now safe. Another senior police official said that the search operation by the Manipur Police and other security forces is continuing in Kangpokpi, Thoubal and other adjoining districts to nab the culprits.

The official added that several police teams headed by senior officers were formed to supervise the extensive search to locate the offenders involved in the May 4 incident.

