Won't tolerate religious frenzy, says Uttarakhand CM over Udaipur beheading incident

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that the state government won't tolerate religious frenzy in the state after violence erupted in parts of Rajasthan over Udaipur beheading case.

Home Department, administration and police have been instructed to take strict action in this regard, including special action on social media if any activity affecting religious sentiments will be circulated.

"Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the state govt won't tolerate religious frenzy in the state. Home Dept, admin and police have been instructed to take strict action in this regard, including special action on social media if any activity affects religious sentiments," Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said that vigil is being maintained in the state and all the superintendents of police in the districts have been instructed to remain alert.

Regarding the Udaipur incident, DGP Uttarakhand said that whatever the incident of Udaipur, it is a very heinous incident. "In view of this, we have issued an alert in all the districts of Uttarakhand since yesterday. No person is allowed to disturb the peace in any case. We will maintain law and order in the entire state," he said.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Tuesday sent to Rajasthan's Udaipur after a man was beheaded by two men in broad daylight.

The NIA team includes a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer, a source told ANI, adding the move comes following an order issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the beheading and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said. The accused were arrested within hours of the incident.

One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.

Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim.

BJP had suspended Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.A statewide alert has been issued to all Superintendents of Police and Inspector Generals in Rajasthan to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground.

( With inputs from ANI )

