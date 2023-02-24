Work days under Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme increased in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 24 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday approved the proposal to increase days of employment from 100 days to 125 days under the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The amendment will become effective from April 1. The announcement in this regard was made in the recent budget by the chief minister.

An expenditure of Rs 1100 crore is likely to be incurred by providing additional employment of 25 days to urban unemployed.

