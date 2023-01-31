Would prefer death than allying with BJP: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that he would prefer "death" than allying with its former ally.

"I prefer death than going with them (BJP)," Bihar CM said while addressing the media on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on Monday.

Accusing the BJP of "spreading hate" about Mahatma Gandhi, he further said that the youth of the country must never forget Gandhi's Martyrdom day.

"Mahatma Gandhi was killed because he worked for the Muslim community. Today's government is spreading hate about him. We want to show history to the new generation about Gandhi. The youth must never forget this day (Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary). If they (BJP) attempt to make people forget this day or ignite fights, that's a different thing," Kumar added.

Kumar also slammed the BJP-led Central government and said, "The current government has changed the names of every place. They have forgotten the ones who have contributed to the independence."

Bihar CM paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary.

The whole nation on Monday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tributes at Raj Ghat in the national capital here.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.Others who paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and also remembered those who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

The Prime Minister said that the sacrifices of the martyrs will keep strengthening the country's resolve to strive for a developed India.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor