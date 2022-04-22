Wreath laying ceremony of CISF jawan killed in encounter held at Jammu

Jammu, April 22 A wreath laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines (DPL) Jammu to pay tributes to ASI S.P. Patel of CISF who lost his life in a terror attack at Sunjwan Jammu in the wee hours of Friday.

Director General Police J&K Dilbag Singh, Additional Director General Police Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh and other senior civil, police officers and security forces laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains and paid rich tributes to the martyr for the supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty.

Two Pakistani terrorists and the CISF jawan were killed in a pre-dawn encounter at Sunjwan in Jammu between terrorists and security forces close to a military installation just two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

Terrorists targetted a CISF vehicle drawing swift retaliation from the CISF jawans and security forces. The firefight continued for several hours and ended with the killing of two heavily armed Pakistani terrorists. CISF ASI S.P. Patel was also killed in the line of duty.

"We pay our rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty and stand by his family at this crucial juncture," police said.

