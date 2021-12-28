'Wrote to Governor, no response yet', Maharashtra Minister Thorat over Assembly Speaker election

Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday hit out at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari stating that there was no response over Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's request seeking approval for the election of the Legislative Assembly Speaker during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature.

Speaking to the reporters here on the matter of the election of Speaker ahead of the last day of the Winter Session of Maharashtra Assembly, Thorat said, "We have written a letter to the governor on the matter but we have not received any response yet."

"If he does not want to allow the conduct of the election, he can clarify that. He should not keep the matter pending in this manner," he added.

The MVA government intends to conduct the Speaker election in the Assembly on the last day of the Winter session, according to sources. For this the ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will hold a meeting to discuss the matter.

On the other hand, the Nationalist Congress Party, said that no one can interfere with law board officials.

The assembly speaker's post has been lying vacant since February this year after Nana Patole resigned from the position to take charge as state Congress chief.

The Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly commenced on December 22 and is scheduled to culminate on December 28.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor