Xi assures Shehbaz of stabilising Pakistan financially

Beijing, Nov 2 Beijing will continue to support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation, the Chinese state media quoted China's President Xi Jinping as saying following his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, media reports said.

China and Pakistan should move forward more effectively with the construction of their economic corridor, as well as accelerate the construction of infrastructure for the Gwadar Sea Port, the state media reported, according to Express Tribune.

Shehbaz Sharif and Xi Jinping met earlier on Wednesday and agreed to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The two leaders met at the People's Great Hall of China and talked about broad-based cooperation in economy and investment besides exchanging views on regional and global developments.

Sharif and Xi Jinping also discussed the need to further promote the 'all-weather strategic cooperation partnership' between the two nations.

The Pakistani premier landed in Beijing on Tuesday on a two-day official visit to meet the Chinese leadership and discuss regional and global developments.

On his arrival at the Beijing airport, senior Chinese officials warmly received the Pakistan Prime Minister who was heading a high-level delegation.

Sharif is among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that elected Xi Jinping as general secretary of the party, Express Tribune reported.

