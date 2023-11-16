Xi, Biden agree to resume military-to-military communication
By IANS | Published: November 16, 2023 07:40 AM2023-11-16T07:40:27+5:302023-11-16T07:45:07+5:30
San Francisco, Nov 16 Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden have agreed to resume on the basis of equality and respect high-level military-to-military communication.
They reached the agreement on Wednesday during a summit at Filoli Estate, a country house approximately 40 km south of San Francisco, California, Xinhua news agency reported.
Biden hosted Xi at Filoli Estate where they are for the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. This was their first meeting in more than a year; they last met in Bali, Indonesia in September 2022 on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor