Y20 pre-summit kicks off in Ladakh, welcomes 20 delegates from various countries

Leh (Ladakh) [India], April 26 : Ladakh, a region of magnificent natural beauty and cultural heritage, is currently buzzing with excitement as it hosts the Youth-20 pre-summit under the aegis of the G20.

Ahead of the main summit to be held in Leh from April 26 to 28, 20 delegates from various countries have already arrived in Ladakh's largest city and were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee (KBR) Airport.

The pre-summit has been orgzed by the Ladakh administration, with around 100 youth delegates attending different programs. These programs are being showcased with a focus on the involvement of local youth from different backgrounds, including sports, entrepreneurship, art, and medicine.

During the three-day summit, discussions and deliberations would be held on various important topics. The Y20 pre-summit in Ladakh would be a valuable opportunity for the global youth to reflect on priority areas in consultation with the G20 member states to come up with policy recommendations that would prove beneficial to the Ladakh region.

On the first day of the summit, the delegates will visit local places of importance including Hemis and Thiksey monasteries and Shanti Stupa. These visits are intended to help the delegates gain an appreciation of the rich culture and history of the region.

On the second day, LG Ladakh B D Mishra will address the delegates at the Sindhu Sanskriti Auditorium. Mishra is expected to speak on the importance of the youth in building a better future and how the summit is providing an excellent platform for the youth to interact with each other and learn from each other.

On the last day of the pre-summit, Union Minister Anurag Thakur will interact with the delegates and also participate in a youth dialogue. Speaking about the event, Thakur said, "This Youth-20 pre-summit is an excellent initiative, and I am thrilled to be a part of it. This summit is providing an opportunity for the youth to engage with each other and come up with ideas and policy recommendations that will help shape the future of the world."

The Ladakh region is known for its strategic location, and the Youth-20 pre-summit is an opportunity to showcase its potential for economic growth, tourism, and development. The summit is also expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy, with delegates and visitors from around the world coming to explore the region and engage with the local people.

As per the administration officials, adequate security measures and other arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the program.

The success of the Youth-20 pre-summit in Ladakh would be a testament to the youth's potential to drive change and shape the future, and it is an event that is being watched with great interest by people around the world.

