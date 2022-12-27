YEAREND INTERVIEW: Cong in Goa will regain people's trust; defectors will be defeated: Yuri Alemao

Panaji, Dec 27 Although its reputation has been spoiled due to defection episodes and abysmal performance in the recently-held local body elections in Goa, the Congress is still optimistic to regain trust of people in the coastal state by spreading a message of love and unity.

There is a major challenge for the 37-year-old Leader of Opposition, Yuri Alemao to keep the flock of seven opposition MLAs together and raise the public issues to regain the trust of voters.

Yuri Alemao is the son of former Minister Joaquim Alemao and nephew of former Chief Minister of Goa Churchill Alemao.

Yuri Alemao says that he has witnessed the working style of his father and believes that "to keep on learning new things" is the best solution for every problem.

Speaking to , he stressed on maintaining the social milieu, which according to him is damaged in the current ruling dispensation.

"Today we are witnessing communal tensions and unrest in the country, which is being created by the ruling party. This has to be stopped. We should not allow them to divide the nation and those who are aware of it are joining the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra', which has become a success in the country," he said.

Praising senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Yuri Alemao said that the party's message is to spread love and unity.

"His (Rahul Gandhi) message is for the entire world. He has also spoken about unemployment and inflation. These are major issues. This yatra is for unity. Environment that is created in the yatra is superb. Almost 4-5 lakh people were walking with him in Jaipur. It will have a big effect in the parliamentary election," Yuri Alemao said, adding he that had joined the mega walkathon in Jaipur and Bangaluru.

When asked whether this political environment will remain till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he replied positively.

Speaking about Goa, he said that in another couple of weeks, Congress leaders will visit each and every village of Goa to spread the message of Rahul Gandhi.

"We have always been vocal in regards to inflation and unemployment. Goa stands at top in the unemployment index. This government has failed to provide jobs. During election time they promised thousands of jobs, where have these jobs gone now?" he asked, adding that recently Goa's unemployment rate stood at 13.6 per cent.

"In our manifesto we had said that we will provide jobs on merit. But this government is not serious. One of the BJP Ministers had himself alleged that corruption was involved in jobs. We are waiting for the notification of the Staff Selection Commission. We will raise these issues. In our manifesto we had allocated Rs 500 crore for job creations," he said.

He said that BJP is hoodwinking the youths of Goa by promising jobs, but in reality it has failed.

"BJP's job announcement has always proved to be a jumla," he said, adding that the people are smart and they understand how this government is functioning.

When asked about the eight MLAs who defected and joined the BJP, Alemao termed them as "scrap".

"I would say that unwanted scrap is gone to another party. We are working to strengthen the party. Congress has seen power and we were also out of power. So loyal workers will always remain with us," Yuri Alemao said in response.

He said that despite the defection of 10 Congress MLAs who joined the BJP in 2019, and prior to that 3 MLAs had resigned and joined BJP, they performed well in the 2022 Assembly elections.

"From one single MLA, we could win 11 seats in 2022. Now, though we are reduced to three, we may win 33 seats in future. So that (defection) is not the issue. We are very serious and people taught a lesson to seven defectors by defeating them. In future, the MLAs who have defected on September 14, 2022, will have to sit at home. They have taken VRS. They have sold their mind and soul to the BJP. None of them will get elected.

"People should play a major role against the dictatorship. People will show them their place. Congress is for Goa and the Goans. It is true that 67 per cent people voted against BJP. We all need to unite and work on a strategy that BJP's divide and rule doesn't work anymore. In reality the mandate is with the opposition," Yuri Alemao added.

He also attacked the BJP, stating it is working in the interest of crony capitalists.

"BJP is destroying the environment to make crony capitalists happy. They are not bothered about Goa. They are following the dictates of the Central government and trying to allow coal. They are not worried about our future generation, they are worried about nothing. They are only worried about how to please and make their bosses happy," he said.

He said that all the issues grappled with the state will be raised during the Assembly session.

He said that the BJP government has "murdered democracy" by shortening the Assembly sessions and demanded to hold the winter session for two weeks.

Yuri Alemao has vented ire at the government for concluding the session on Thursday, depriving them from tabling Private Members resolutions, which is usually tabled on Friday.

"Private Members resolutions are tabled on Fridays. BJP government has purposely curtailed it to four days (concluding on Thursday). This is murder of democracy. We demand that winter session should be of at least two weeks or if they are decisive of holding it for four days then it should start from Tuesday, so it concludes on Friday," Alemao said.

"The government is scared of opposition. The Speaker should act as Speaker and not as spokesperson of ruling dispensation.

"If the Speaker continues with dictatorship and 'dadagiri', then we will approach the Governor and court and will make sure that justice is done to the people of Goa," he said.

Yuri Alemao said that Congress is ready to face all challenges and bring solutions to the problems faced by people of Goa.

