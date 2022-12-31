YEAREND INTERVIEW: People must give PM more strength and support his vision: Tarun Chugh

New Delhi, Dec 31 BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh sees 2022 as a progressive year for the saffron party, and feels that people must give Prime Minister Narendra Modi more strength and support his vision when the nation goes to the polls in 2024.

In a conversation with , Chug spoke on a range of issues, from the year gone by to the multiple state elections lined-up next year and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and more.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

: How did 2022 go for the BJP?

Chugh: It was a very fruitful year for the party. We learnt some lessons, and chalked our future strategy keeping the challenges in mind. Our performance graph is going up each day and we are working hard to further elevate it.

: BJP lost three elections this year - Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi MCD polls. Do you think this will have an impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

Chugh: Not at all. Politics is all about losing here and gaining there. We are led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a powerful force. There will be ups and downs in the party's upward journey. But we have full faith in the people and are confident of their support for NJP.

: What are BJP's plans going into 2023?

Chugh: The vision of the Modi government will take a new flight in 2023. The BJP as a party stands firmly with the Prime Minister so the goals set by him for the nation are realised. Our country will reach the next level in 2023 to become a world leader.

: Many states, including Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telanagana and Chhattisgarh, will go to polls next year. How is the BJP gearing up for the crucial elections?

Chugh: The BJP is all geared up for the contests. And I am sure Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and programmes for the common man will deliver dividends . The Prime Minister has taken care of the poor and the deprived. People must give him more strength, and support his vision.

: The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are not far away. How hopeful are you about BJP's prospects?

Chugh: Given the performance of the Central government, the BJP will only grow in strength as the elections near. We have our report card ready. We believe in delivering, rather than making false promises.

: In 2022, many major decisions were taken, while some were rolled back such as the one on farm laws. What is your take on this?

Chugh: It (rolling back farm laws) was done by the Prime Minister keeping in view the sentiments of the farmers. PM Modi will always support the cause of the farmers to enrich them and to make their lives easy. It demonstrates the humility of the Prime Minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor