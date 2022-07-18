Yediyurappa announces state-wide tour in K'taka

Bengaluru, July 18 Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday said he will begin a state-wide tour after July 21.

He also said the party would win 140 seats as per the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Yediyurappa stated that a "massive convention" would be organised in K.R. Pet town of Mandya district on July 21. "After the convention, I will begin a state-wide tour," he said.

"PM Modi's policies and programmes have been appreciated by people in the country. The voters are with us. All these factors would help BJP candidates win in assembly elections," he said.

Many issues have been discussed in "Chintan-Manthan baithak" organised recently by the BJP.

The high command will take a call on fielding candidates, he stated indirectly, saying that party leadership would decide on from where his son B.Y. Vijayendra would contest.

According to party sources, a section of leaders are not happy with Yediyurappa's announcement regarding his tour plans in the state.

Yediyurappa is said to be serious on launching his son Vijayendra as his heir in BJP and also projecting Vijayendra as unquestionable leader of Lingayat community.

The party leadership had put brakes on Yediyurappa's demands by denying ticket to his son to contest for the MLC post recently. The party had also denied ticket to him during the 2018 assembly elections.

According to sources, Yediyurappa has denied the post of the Governor offered by BJP. He has made it clear that he wants to be in state politics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor