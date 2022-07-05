Yemen deploys forces in southern regions to confront terror groups

Sanaa, July 5 Yemen's internationally-recognized government has authorised the deployment of troops to confront terror groups and secure state institutions in the country's southern regions, a military official said.

The official told Xinhua news agency that elite units of the southern Giants Brigades troops backed by armoured vehicles were heavily deployed to secure the strategic oil-rich province of Shabwa, where vital economic projects are being implemented.

"The troops began deployment according to the government's instructions to secure the investment projects and tourist resorts established recently after expelling the Houthi militia from Shabwa," the official said.

He clarified that "the local authorities also began establishing major infrastructure projects in various areas of Shabwa to maintain a stable environment following years of conflict".

In the neighbouring Abyan, newly-recruited southern security forces were dispatched to the province's mountains and valleys to confront the Yemen-based Al Qaeda branch that attempts to gain a foothold in the area.

An official of Abyan's local government confirmed to Xinhua that "preparations are underway to carry out a large military campaign to confront al-Qaida elements during the upcoming hours".

The official added that the recent military deployment strengthened security and stability in Yemen's southern regions that hope to capture the development opportunities represented by a nationwide cease-fire.

Under the UN auspices, Yemen's warring parties entered a two-month ceasefire on April 2.

The related parties had agreed to extend this UN-brokered truce for another two months.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the government out of the capital Sanaa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor