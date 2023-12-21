Yemen's Houthi leader vows to attack US ships if Washington targets Houthis

Sanaa, Dec 21 Yemen's Houthi leader has warned that his group would attack US ships in the Middle East if Washington waged war against the Iranian-backed militia.

"We will not stand idly by if the Americans escalate further and commit foolishness by targeting or waging war against us due to our support for the Hamas movement," Abdulmalik al-Houthi said on Wednesday in a televised speech aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

"If the US targets us, we will then retaliate by targeting US battleships and interests in the region with our missiles, drones, and military operations," he warned.

The threat by the Houthi leader came after the US announced on Monday a 10-nation coalition to quell Houthi missile and drone attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea, Xinhua news agency reported.

Britain, France and Italy are among the US-led multinational military coalition.

Houthi rebels have escalated and pledged to continue attacks on Israel-linked commercial ships passing through the Red Sea and Arab Sea, demanding an end to Israel's aggression on the Gaza Strip and the delivery of food and medicine supplies to the enclave.

The Houthis control large swathes of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the strategic port city of Hodeidah on the coast of the Red Sea, where up to 12 per cent of world trade passes through.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor