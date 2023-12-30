Yemen's Houthis renew warning to US, vow to persist in attacks on 'Israel-related' ships

Sanaa, Dec 30 Yemen's Houthi rebels issued a new warning to the US, cautioning against any military escalation and pledging to continue attacks on "Israel-related" commercial ships in the Red Sea.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea, in a statement broadcast on the rebel-run al-Masirah TV on Friday, affirmed the group's commitment to counter "any potential aggression on Yemen".

Sarea also sent a warning to nations considering participation in the US-led coalition aimed at protecting the ships, Xinhua news agency reported.

In recent weeks, the rebel group has targeted "Israel-related" cargo vessels in the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, citing solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

On November 19, the Houthis hijacked a cargo ship, the Galaxy Leader, in the Red Sea and took it and its crew to Hodeidah port.

The Houthis said they would stop attacks on ships if food and medicine aid were allowed into the Gaza Strip.

Last week, the US announced a multinational maritime coalition to secure the ships passing through the Red Sea after a series of Houthi attacks.

The rebels control much of northern Yemen, including the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, since they ousted the Yemeni government from the capital Sanaa.

--IANS

int/khz

