'Yes, LG was inspecting Najafgarh Drain, an abject failure of AAP govt'

New Delhi, Jan 2 Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena, along with NGT Chairman, Justice A.K. Goel (retd), was inspecting the Najafgarh Drain - an "abject failure" of the AAP government on Saturday, a Raj Niwas source said, in reaction to an AAP leader's charge of inaction in wake of a horrific incident on the city's outskirts that left a woman dead.

After the unfortunate incident of 20-year-old dead being dragged for around 12 km after she was hit and trapped under a car in Sultanpuri area early on Sunday, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday alleged that Delhi LG was roaming on a boat (inspecting a drain) on Sunday after the incident happened. "He (L-G) should have suspended police officials immediately. The LG is incompetent to run New Delhi," he said.

In response, the Raj Niwas source said that the Lt Governor's inspection was on December 31.

"Not only on (December) 31st, the LG has been out on the roads everyday in discharge of his duties. Even in the present instance, LG has proactively been at the helm since the evening of January 1, when it came to light," the source said.

The source said that Bharadwaj should first ask himself if what the LG is doing far better than going on an incommunicado holiday for 8 days like his party leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Isn't what LG doing far responsible than making a two-line self-serving political statement, that the CM of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal did today, at a bus launch function?" the source said.

