Yogi Adityanath chairs last cabinet meeting of his first tenure

Following the massive victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday chaired his last cabinet meeting for the previous tenure in the party office in Lucknow.

Later in the day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath tendered his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, a day after the BJP secured a majority in state Assembly elections.

Yogi Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly election.

He will be the first chief minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

( With inputs from ANI )

