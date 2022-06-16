Yogi Adityanath has lost 'moral right' to continue as CM: NCP

Mumbai, June 16 The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has "lost moral authority" to continue in office after legal luminaries have raised questions on the action against Muslims and the 'bull-dozer' policies, here on Thursday.

NCP Chief Spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said that former judges and senior advocates have written to Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramanna over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of Uttar Pradesh, led by Yogi Adityanath and its clampdown on protests by Muslims.

The Muslim community has been holding demonstrations against the BJP spokespersons who made certain blasphemous remarks on Prophet Mohammad, sparking reactions in India and the Muslim world.

The Uttar Pradesh administration has responded by 'bull-dozing' the legitimate homes of the Muslim protesters, the Uttar Pradesh police have detained them and the social media is flooded with videos of the police brutalities and how civil rights of the ordinary people are being crushed, the NCP leader pointed out.

"All this is happening in the country's largest state which also happens to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. The CM who calls himself a Yogi has turned a blind eye to the atrocities conducted by his own administration. Is this the promised 'Ram Rajya' of the BJP," said Tapase.

"The BJP's intolerance towards Muslims and Dalits is well known and hence the time may not be far when other BJP-ruled states may adopt harsh, repressive and unconstitutional means to silence the voice of the minorities. The writing is clear on the wall. The BJP leaders are trying to revive the police state as they have scant regard for the Indian Constitution," Tapase concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor