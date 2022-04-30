Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, HMO India said, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

The Chief Minister visited Delhi for the second time after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term. Earlier, he met Shah in the second week of April.

Adityanath was then accompanied by his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

During his last visit to the national capital, the delegation discussed the development and governance initiatives undertaken in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor