Yogi-Akhilesh meet and greet each other in UP Assembly

Lucknow, March 28 Putting an end to the acrimony of recent elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, walked across to Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav's seat in the Assembly and greeted him.

The two leaders exchanged a few words.

Yogi Adityanath, who was sworn in as MLA, welcomed the other members and urged them to help the government in fulfilling the aspirations of the people and ensuring development of the state.

After chief minister Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav took the oath and was welcomed by his party legislators who cheered him with slogans.

The oath was administered by pro tem speaker Ramapati Shastri.

