Yogi cancels Bhopal visit due to bad weather

Lucknow, Aug 22 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled his trip to Bhopal to attend the Central Zonal Council meeting of the BJP due to heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the state's official spokesman, Yogi will now virtually join the meeting.

The Central Zonal Council comprises Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The meeting will be attended by Chief Minister, ministers, chief secretaries, principal secretaries and senior officials of member states and the Central government.

Connectivity, electricity, river water sharing and other issues of common interest are in the meeting's agenda.

Several parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, have been submerged in water due to bad weather.

A 'Red Alert' has been issued for extremely heavy rain in more than 10 districts in the next 24 hours.

Bhopal's Raja Bhoj airport, according to reports, has been closed for air traffic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor